Carioca’s BRT system receives 40 new buses

The City of Rio de Janeiro delivered today (6th) the second batch of new buses, purchased in three bids last year, to upgrade the BRT system, fast transport by bus with dedicated corridors.

With the 40 vehicles delivered today, the fleet has 76 new buses, which will be used on the lines between the Olympic Center and the Alvorada Terminal with Jardim Oceânico, all in Barra da Tijuca, west of the city, serving 17 stations on the Transoeste corridor .

According to Mayor Eduardo Paes, more deliveries will take place by March of next year, totaling 561 new vehicles for the entire system, which also has the Transcarioca and Transolímpica corridors.

“Let’s get into a positive routine, where the buses are arriving. Today, there are over 40 buses here on this stretch that goes from Jardim Oceânico, where the subway is, to Terminal Alvorada. In 2 months, another 110 buses will arrive to circulate in Transcarioca. From now on, we will only have improvements in the BRT with the renovation of stations, improvement of the Transoeste pavement and new buses”, said the mayor.

The Secretary of Transport, Maína Celidonio, said that the new Transbrasil corridor, on Avenida Brazil, should begin partial operation in the second half.

“We are advancing in this stage of requalification of the BRT System. We started with new buses at Transolímpica and now with two services that serve the three corridors, mainly this part of the Alvorada and Jardim Oceânico terminals. We are now going to put another 20 buses running and, in March, we will have the reopening of Transcarioca with another 110 buses”, he said.

Restructuring

The BRT system was inaugurated in 2012, operated by a consortium of companies, but, in the face of recurring problems such as closed stations, vandalism and removal of buses from circulation, the city hall took over the service in March 2021 and decreed the expiry of the contact in beginning of last year.

Among the works carried out at the moment are the recovery of the Nova Transoeste corridor, with improved runway quality, the construction of the BRT Transbrasil, which will have 18 stations and four terminals, and the Intermodal Gentileza Terminal, in the port region, which will integrate the BRT to VLT and municipal bus lines.