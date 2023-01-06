Justice orders speedy compensation to Genivaldo’s family

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, ordered the national secretary for Access to Justice, Marivaldo Pereira, to adopt the necessary measures so that the Brazilian State compensates the family of Genivaldo de Jesus Santos, who died last year in Sergipe, during an approach by federal highway police.

“Genivaldo died, in 2022, in the face of an action by federal road police in Sergipe. Civil responsibility is clear, in the light of the Constitution”, says Dino in a message published on his personal Twitter account.

THE Brazil Agency, Secretary Marivaldo Pereira said that the intention is to streamline the legal process, recognizing the responsibility of the State. “In these situations of violence practiced by the State, a judicial process that goes on for a long time ends up increasing the suffering of the family. [da vítima]which is revictimized”, declared the secretary, assuring that members of the ministerial team have already spoken with the legal representatives of Genivaldo’s family.

“We will work to resolve this issue as soon as possible. There is already a lawsuit pending, and it is possible to seek an agreement between the Union and the family. We are already seeking contacts and dialoguing to see how to resolve this legally”, added Pereira, emphasizing that the initiative has an importance that can be extended to other cases.

“Looking for ways to resolve these situations in which the State’s responsibility is more than confirmed is a way of stopping the suffering illegally caused by the State. And it’s not just about indemnifying, but also about finding ways to provide the assistance and psychological support that the family needs, considering that a case like this brings a lot of pain and suffering to the child. [de Genivaldo]for the wife, who was left with the responsibility [de criar o] son [do casal] and for the mother [da vítima].”

Historic

In May 2022, Genilvado was stopped by federal road police for driving a motorcycle without wearing a helmet. The approach took place on a stretch of BR-101, which cuts through the city of Umbaúba, in Sergipe.

Witnesses filmed the moment when federal agents detained Genilvado, who was locked inside a vehicle in which highway police officers threw a gas bomb. In one of the videos released on social networks by people who followed the incident, it is possible to hear someone warning the police that the 38-year-old black man was known in the city and diagnosed as schizophrenic.

According to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) of Sergipe, Genivaldo died of suffocation. “This obstruction can occur through several factors and at that first moment it was not possible to establish the immediate cause of asphyxia, nor how it occurred”, informed a preliminary note from the institute.

The Federal Police (PF) launched an inquiry to determine the circumstances of Genivaldo’s death and, at the end of the investigations, indicted, that is, held responsible for the death, the three federal road police officers who actively participated in the operation that resulted in the asphyxiation of the motorcyclist.

Based on the PF’s conclusions, the Federal Public Ministry in Sergipe (MPF/SE) requested the preventive arrest of William de Barros Noia, Paulo Rodolpho Lima Nascimento and Kleber Freitas, denouncing them to the Justice for the crimes of abuse of authority, torture and qualified homicide. The preventive arrest warrants were served on October 14, 2022. At the time, the MPF reported that, two days before Genivaldo’s death, agents Noia and Nascimento had approached and attacked two people (one of them, a teenager) for driving motorcycle without wearing a helmet.

For the MPF, in the case of Genivaldo, the three road police officers “performed a series of violent actions against a citizen who, at no time, attacked the police team, based on an approach motivated by a traffic violation”.