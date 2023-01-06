Lula defends growth with responsibility and social security

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, recalled, this Friday (6th), that all government ministers have assumed a commitment to make Brazil grow again and create jobs. “It is possible to make the economy grow again with a lot of responsibility, with distribution of wealth and income, and to generate jobs that guarantee the worker a bit of social security”, he said at the opening of the first ministerial meeting.

Lula added that he intends to strengthen the cooperative system, encourage micro and small entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs, emphasizing that the worker must have what he classified as “a minimum of social security”.

“that he [trabalhador] have a guarantee of social security, guarantee of registration, guarantee that, when he is unable to work, the State guarantees him a minimum of security, because if not, we will not have a healthy and healthy world of work, we will have a world of barbarism” , said.