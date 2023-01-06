Vasco confirms departure of young midfielder Andrey Santos to Chelsea

Vasco confirmed the sale of Andrey Santos, 18 years old, to Chelsea (England). The carioca midfielder played in 38 goals in professional games and scored eight goals for Cruzmaltino.

Born in Basque, where he started playing futsal at the age of 11, Andrey was one of the highlights of the team’s campaign in Serie B last year, which took the team back to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

The details of the negotiation between Vasco and the British club were not revealed, but it is speculated that Andrey was sold for around 12.5 million euros, equivalent to around twelve and a half million euros, something around Rs. $70 million.

At Chelsea, Andrey will have the support of compatriots Thiago Silva (defender) and Jorginho (midfielder). The club currently occupies the 10th position in the English league.