Whoever does something wrong will be invited to leave the government, says Lula

At the beginning of his first meeting with the entire government team, this Friday (6th), President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said that his government does not have a “single mindset”.

However, despite disagreements, for the president, everyone on the team must work for the common good. “We are not a government with a single thought, a single philosophy, of just equal people. We are a government of different people. What is important is that we, thinking differently, make an effort so that in the process of rebuilding this country, we think alike ”.

Regarding his relationship with the ministers, Lula promised loyalty and that he will act like an older brother or a father. “I won’t leave any of you by the road,” she told the ministers.

A little earlier, the president stated that he is also committed to being honest with the Brazilian people. “Whoever does something wrong knows that there is only one way: the person will simply, in the most polite way possible, be invited to leave the government. And if he commits something serious, the person will have to face investigations and Justice itself”, he warned.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

