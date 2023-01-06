BrazilBrazil

Rio will register 10,000 street vendors for the street carnival

The city of Rio de Janeiro is registering 10,000 self-employed vendors to work in the parades of authorized blocks during the Rio Carnival, which this year will take place on the 19th, 20th and 21st of February. Registration has already begun online and will continue until next Thursday (12).

You must be over 18 years old, have an identity card, Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF) and proof of residence in Rio.

The 10,000 spots will be filled through an electronic lottery, to be held on the 13th. The vendors selected will be invited by email and SMS [Serviço de Mensagens Curtas] for a face-to-face interview and verification of requirements.

Those approved will be invited to pick up the kits (vest, styrofoam and credential) and to attend a mandatory lecture on notions of municipal postures, basic legislation and the way in which inspection by the Urban Control Coordination and Municipal Guard works.

*Intern under supervision of Vitor Abdala

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

