Rains in the Southeast and Bahia worry Civil Defense

The National Civil Defense discussed this Thursday (5th) strategies to face possible disasters in the various regions of the country. The technical group will plan and disseminate measures aimed at reducing problems that may occur as a result of the heavy rains forecast for the Southeast Region and for the state of Bahia.

The meeting brought together representatives of agencies from these regions that are part of the Federal Civil Defense and Protection System (Sinpdec). According to the Ministry of Regional Development (MDR), the qualification of information on risks, aimed at an intercommunication involving states and municipalities, is one of the actions to be implemented with the aim of serving the population in a coordinated manner.

According to the director of the National Center for Risk and Disaster Management (Cenad), Armin Braun, it is very important for the population to register in the National Civil Defense alert system, “mainly through SMS”. To do so, citizens simply send a text message to the number 40199, indicating their zip code.

When registering, informs the director, the person starts to receive the information on his cell phone. “Especially in this summer period, the main risks are related to landslides and floods, which tend to happen in the states of the South and Southeast and in the south of Bahia”, said Braun during the meeting.

According to the MDR, there is no limit on registered locations, and the service is completely free for the population. “From the disaster forecast, the population will receive a notice containing risk information and guidelines for self-protection”, detailed in a note the ministry when informing that the alert service is also available through WhatsApp and Telegram messaging applications, in addition to search on Google or Google Maps.

“Another recommendation is to pay attention to the alerts published on Twitter by the National Civil Defense and the National Institute of Meteorology”, he added.