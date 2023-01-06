Federal government recognizes emergency situation in Araraquara

The National Secretariat for Protection and Civil Defense recognized today (6), in an ordinance published in the Official Diary of the Unionemergency situation in Araraquara, in the interior of São Paulo, hit by heavy storms.

The emergency situation allows the municipal administration agility in adopting measures, overcoming bureaucracy, for example, in the release of federal resources for actions to assist the population and services necessary for the recovery of areas affected by a natural disaster.

Ministers Jader Filho, for Cities, and Waldez Góes, for National Integration and Regional Development, are in Araraquara visiting the regions hardest hit by the recent storms.

Accompanied by the national secretary of Protection and Civil Defense, Wolnei Wokff, Jader Filho and Góes left Brazilia in the early afternoon of that (5), by decision, according to Góes, by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

alert state

Hit by heavy rains in the last week of 2022, Araraquara awaits the release of federal and state resources to start the more complex works to recover the infrastructure damaged by the force of the waters.

Despite the heaviest rains having occurred last week, Araraquara remains in a state of alert. Until late afternoon at least nine points in the city were totally or partially blocked.

According to the state Civil Defense, on the 28th it rained, in just six hours, the equivalent of 200 millimeters. In addition to much damage, the storm caused at least five deaths and the disappearance of a child. years old. The victims belong to the same family and were in a vehicle dragged by the waters of an overflowing stream.