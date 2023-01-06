Itamaraty: Brazil joins the Global Compact for Safe Migration

Brazil communicated to the United Nations (UN) that it will return to the Global Pact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, informed this Thursday (5) the Itamaraty. The measure is among the first announcements of the management of the new Chancellor Mauro Vieira.

The country had withdrawn from the pact in January 2019, also in one of the first acts of the government of Jair Bolsonaro and the management of then Chancellor Ernesto Araújo. At the time, the minister said that the issue should not be treated as a global issue, but as a matter linked to the sovereignty of each country.

In a note, the Itamaraty said yesterday (5) that the pact’s commitments are in line with Brazilian legislation, “considered one of the most advanced in the world” and which provides for guarantees such as access for migrants to basic services.

“Brazil‘s return to the pact reinforces the Brazilian government’s commitment to the protection and promotion of the rights of more than 4 million Brazilians living abroad,” said the Itamaraty.

The Global Compact for Migration, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2018, establishes parameters for managing migration flows. The document contains commitments already covered by the Brazilian Migration Law.

With the re-entry of Brazil, the Pact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration now has the adhesion of 164 countries.

Celac

On Thursday night (5), Itamaraty announced the country’s return to the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), which it had not participated in since January 2020.

With the return of Brazil, the multilateral organization once again counts on the participation of all 33 countries in the Latin American and Caribbean region.

According to the Itamaraty, the group aims at cooperation and dialogue on problems common to the region, including food and energy security, health, social inclusion, sustainable development, digital transformation and infrastructure for integration.

“Brazil‘s return to the Latin American community of States is an indispensable step towards the recomposition of our diplomatic heritage and for the country’s full reinsertion into the international community”, said the Itamaraty in a note.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has already confirmed his presence at the next CELAC summit meeting, which will take place in Argentina between the 23rd and 24th of January. This will be the new president’s first international trip.