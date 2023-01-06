BrazilBrazil

IGP-DI accumulates inflation of 5.03% in 2022, says FGV

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The General Price Index – Internal Availability (IGP-DI), calculated by the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), ended 2022 with inflation of 5.03%. The rate is lower than that observed in 2021 (17.74%).

Among the three subindices that make up the IGP-DI, the highest accumulated rate in 2022 was observed in the National Construction Cost Index (INCC): 9.28%. The Broad Producer Price Index (IPA), which analyzes the wholesale, had inflation of 4.70% in 2022.

The Consumer Price Index (IPC), which measures retail, had the lowest accumulated price increase in the year: 4.28%.

In December, the IGP-DI had a price increase of 0.31%, a rate higher than that observed in November, when a deflation of 0.18% was recorded. The three subindices had inflation in the month: IPA (0.32%), IPC (0.35%) and INCC (0.99%).

According to FGV, the IGP-DI is used as a reference for price corrections and contractual values. The IGP-DI is also used to calculate the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the sum of all goods and services produced in the country.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Federal government recognizes emergency situation in Araraquara

19 mins ago

Itamaraty: Brazil joins the Global Compact for Safe Migration

45 mins ago

Law establishes March 21 as National Day of African Traditions

2 hours ago

Scientists discover mushroom with antibacterial potential

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.