IGP-DI accumulates inflation of 5.03% in 2022, says FGV

The General Price Index – Internal Availability (IGP-DI), calculated by the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), ended 2022 with inflation of 5.03%. The rate is lower than that observed in 2021 (17.74%).

Among the three subindices that make up the IGP-DI, the highest accumulated rate in 2022 was observed in the National Construction Cost Index (INCC): 9.28%. The Broad Producer Price Index (IPA), which analyzes the wholesale, had inflation of 4.70% in 2022.

The Consumer Price Index (IPC), which measures retail, had the lowest accumulated price increase in the year: 4.28%.

In December, the IGP-DI had a price increase of 0.31%, a rate higher than that observed in November, when a deflation of 0.18% was recorded. The three subindices had inflation in the month: IPA (0.32%), IPC (0.35%) and INCC (0.99%).

According to FGV, the IGP-DI is used as a reference for price corrections and contractual values. The IGP-DI is also used to calculate the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the sum of all goods and services produced in the country.