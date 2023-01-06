BrazilBrazil

Law establishes March 21 as National Day of African Traditions

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva sanctioned the law that established March 21 as the National Day for the Traditions of the Roots of African Matrices and Nations of Candomblé.

Published in Official Diary of the Union As of today (6), Law No. 14,519 was approved by the Chamber of Deputies (as PL 2,053/22) on December 21, 2022 and forwarded to presidential sanction.

The date chosen for the commemoration – March 21 – is also the International Day against Racial Discrimination, a milestone established by the United Nations (UN) with reference to the episode known as the “Shaperville Massacre” in 1960 in South Africa.

The massacre took place when about 20,000 South Africans protested against the determination imposed by the government at the time, to limit the places where the black population could circulate.

In response to the demonstration, which was considered peaceful, the South African military acted violently to repress the protest. Shots were fired at the protesters, resulting in the deaths of 69 people.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

