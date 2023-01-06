Scientists discover mushroom with antibacterial potential

A group of scientists has discovered a new species of mushroom in a national park in southern Ecuador, which has antibacterial potential, especially to inhibit a bacterium that causes diseases such as diarrhea, pneumonia and meningitis.

The National Biodiversity Institute (INABIO) of Ecuador informed that this is the Gloeocystidiellum lojanensea kind of corticoid with antibacterial potential against Escherichia coli (E.coli)

The discovery was made by researchers from Inabio and from the Universities Técnica Particular de Loja (TPL), from Ecuador, and from the Belgian universities of Lieja and Leuven. The species was found in the Cajanuma sector, in the Podocarpus National Park, a biodiversity reserve in the Andean province of Loja, in the south of the country.

Researchers Andrea Jaramillo-Riofrío, Cony Decock, Juan Pablo Suárez, Ángel Benítez, Gabriel Castillo and Darío Cruz detailed, in a scientific publication, the new species and reported that it “showed antibacterial activity against the four types of the E.coli species”.

An inhibitory action of the mushroom on the bacteria “can be attributed to the fact that these strains of E.coli are less virulent and resistant”, showed Inabio.

He added that pathogenic micro-organisms, such as bacteria, mushrooms and viruses, cause infections and public health problems, due to the high rate of genetic changes, resistance mechanisms or incorrect and excessive use of antimicrobials in treatment.

In addition, he detailed that “bacterial resistance to antibiotics increases infection rates, such as, for example, Gram-negative bacteria affect 61.3% of cases, Gram-positive (34.8%), yeast (2 %) and other strains (1.9%), mainly in developing countries”.

According to the study, the family of bacteria Enterobacteriaceae or Gram-negative “is the largest and most heterogeneous group of clinical importance causing infections in humans, mainly by genera such as citrobacter, Enterobacter, escherichia, Klebsiella, Proteus, Serratia, Shigella and Salmonella”.

Inabio also reported that, “among these infections, 80% correspond to urinary tract, pneumonia, diarrhea, meningitis, sepsis and endotoxic shock”, when addressing the potential for human health of the new species of mushroom found in the Podocarpus National Park.

Ecuador, considered one of the countries with the most diversity on the planet, has a great diversity of mushrooms that require investigation, due to their bioactive potential and possible applications in fields such as human health.

“Mushrooms constitute a promising group of interest for the search for bioactive compounds, in addition to being a very diverse group of organisms, with an estimate of between 1.5 million and 5 million, of which only a small portion (100,000) has been described”, highlighted the institute.

