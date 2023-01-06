“They want to use Christmas as a disguise”, says Zelensky about ceasefire

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday declared a ceasefire in Ukraine during the Orthodox Christmas period. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes the truce is a hypocrisy by Moscow and that any temporary halt to fighting will only be possible once the Russians withdraw from occupied territory.

The ceasefire ordered by Russia for the Orthodox Christmas begins this Friday in Ukraine. It is the first major truce since the beginning of the invasion, but interpreted by Kiev and the allies as Moscow‘s desire to buy time.

“Now, they want to use Christmas as a cover to at least briefly interrupt the advance of our men in Donbass and bring equipment, ammunition and soldiers closer to our positions”, commented the Ukrainian president in his usual speech, via video, last night.

“What will it bring? Just another rise in the death toll,” added Zelensky. “Everyone knows how the Kremlin uses the ceasefire to continue the war with renewed vigour.”

But to end the conflict more quickly, in Zelensky’s words, a ceasefire is not necessary. He recalled that the “terror in the occupied territories continues” and highlighted that “to end the war is to end the aggression against your State”.

“They give Ukrainians no respite. People are tortured, electrocuted, raped. This continues every day, while your soldiers are on our soil”, accused the head of state of Ukraine. “The war will end when your soldiers leave or we drive them out.”

Yesterday, shortly after the Kremlin’s announcement, an adviser to Ukrainian President Mykhailo Podoliak described the Russian ceasefire in Ukraine on the occasion of Orthodox Christmas as “hypocrisy” and called on Russian troops to leave the country.

“Russia must leave the occupied territories, and only then will a ‘temporary truce’ be possible. Stay with your hypocrisy,” he wrote on Twitter.

In a message to the press, Podoliak denounced the ceasefire ordered by Vladimir Putin as a pure propaganda gesture.

“Russia is trying by all means to at least temporarily reduce the intensity of the fighting and attacks on logistics centers, to gain time.”

Podoliak also accused Putin of “not having the slightest desire to end the war” and of trying to “convince the Europeans to put pressure” on Kiev for the start of peace negotiations, which Ukraine has been refusing for months, demanding the withdrawal of Russian forces from the occupied territories.

“It is not necessary to respond to deliberately manipulative initiatives by Russian leaders,” he added.

Kiev’s allies

After a videoconference meeting with the Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill and a proposal by the Turkish head of state Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Vladimir Putin asked the Russian Army for a “ceasefire in the line of contact between the parties, from 12:00 today until 12:00 tomorrow (7).

He also appealed to the Ukrainian forces to respect this truce to give the possibility to the Orthodox, majority in both Ukraine and Russia, to “attend religious services on Christmas Eve, as well as on the day of the Nativity of Christ”.

“According to the appeal of His Holiness Patriarch Cyril, I have instructed the Minister of Defense to introduce a ceasefire regime along the entire line of contact in Ukraine,” says a statement released by the Kremlin.

Not only Kiev condemned the truce attempt. The head of German diplomacy downplayed the ceasefire, saying it would bring “neither freedom nor security to people who live daily in fear under Russian occupation”.

“If Putin wanted peace, he would withdraw his soldiers home and the war would be over,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a tweet.

“Apparently, [Putin] wants to continue the war, after a brief interruption”, considered the head of German diplomacy.

international repercussion

US President Joe Biden also considered that Putin is trying to “gain breath” with the announcement of a ceasefire in Ukraine.

“Him [Putin] was ready to bomb hospitals, kindergartens and churches on December 25th and on New Years. I think it tries to catch its breath,” Biden said.

For the UK, Russia’s announcement “does nothing to promote the prospects for peace”.

“Russia must permanently withdraw its forces, relinquish its illegal control of Ukrainian territory and end its barbaric attacks on innocent civilians,” said British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

For the secretary general of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, however, it is a positive action, but at the moment the conditions for a lasting solution to the conflict are lacking.

“If there are conditions for people not to die at Christmas, that in itself is positive. But what fundamentally matters is the solution to the conflict, and the solution is only possible on the basis of the United Nations charter and international law,” said Guterres.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.