Government holds first ministerial meeting this Friday

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ends the first week of his government with a meeting of his team of ministers, this Friday (6). The meeting starts at 9:30 am, at the Planalto Palace and, according to the president himself, “there is only time to start”.

In a video released by his office, the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, stated that the meeting aims to be a moment of welcoming new members of the federal government’s top echelon. “President Lula made a point of calling this meeting with all of them, welcoming these ministers and starting the government,” he said.

The meeting will include a presentation by the Civil House on the main actions of the government, including an overview of works. The president also wants to establish an understanding between the ministers for the resumption of a federative relationship with states and municipalities.

A President’s meeting with all governors is scheduled for January 27.