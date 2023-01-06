BrazilBrazil

Government holds first ministerial meeting this Friday

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ends the first week of his government with a meeting of his team of ministers, this Friday (6). The meeting starts at 9:30 am, at the Planalto Palace and, according to the president himself, “there is only time to start”.

In a video released by his office, the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, stated that the meeting aims to be a moment of welcoming new members of the federal government’s top echelon. “President Lula made a point of calling this meeting with all of them, welcoming these ministers and starting the government,” he said.

The meeting will include a presentation by the Civil House on the main actions of the government, including an overview of works. The president also wants to establish an understanding between the ministers for the resumption of a federative relationship with states and municipalities.

A President’s meeting with all governors is scheduled for January 27.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

“They want to use Christmas as a disguise”, says Zelensky about ceasefire

3 mins ago

MG suspends mining project license in Serra do Curral

7 hours ago

Grêmio achieves first victory in the São Paulo Cup

8 hours ago

Municipalities question revenue drop based on Census preview

8 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.