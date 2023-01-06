Grêmio achieves first victory in the São Paulo Cup

Grêmio achieved their first victory in the 2023 edition of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. Tricolor Gaúcho beat Guarani by 3 to 1, this Thursday (5) at Estádio Municipal Doutor José Lancha Filho, in Franca.

End of the game! Guarani 1×3 #Guild

Tricolor takes the lead in group 8. With goals from João Pedro, Pedro Clemente and Zinho, we beat Guarani. CONGRATULATIONS, GURIZADA!

🇪🇪 #GrêmioBase #Sub20 #Copinha2023 @gerdau pic.twitter.com/ADcX1VSAsc — Grêmio FBPA (@Gremio) January 6, 2023

The result led Grêmio to the leadership of Group 8 with four points, one more than Guarani, which appears in second place in the classification. The team from Rio Grande do Sul opened the scoring in the 19th minute of the first half, when João Pedro took advantage of the ball to hit the ball from the edge of the area.

Five minutes later Zinho kicked in a partial save from goalkeeper Álvaro. Inside the area, Pedro Clemente only had the job of shoring to enlarge. A minute later, Eliseu scored, but in the 40th minute of the final stage, Zinho scored to give the scoreboard final numbers.

red-black triumph

Another team to win the first in Copinha, the most traditional youth tournament in Brazilian football, was Flamengo, who beat Aparecidense by 2-1 at Estádio Zezinho Magalhães, in Jaú.

FFFFFFFIIIIIIIIIIIIIMMMMMMMM DE PAPO IN JAÚ (not Goiânia)!! WITH TWO GOALS FROM LORRAN, THE #GAROTOSDONINHO ACHIEVE THREE POINTS IN THE CUP! VVVAAAAMMMOOOOS, FLAMEEENGOOOO!#VamosFlamengo pic.twitter.com/JGYTuuzdK4 — Flamengo (@Flamengo) January 6, 2023

The team from Gávea opened up a two-goal lead, even in the first half, thanks to the eye for goal by shirt number 10 Lorran, who did not forgive the opposing goalkeeper in the 27th and 39th minutes. Aparecidense is still testing a reaction at 14 of the final stage, when Felipe Vieira scored against with a header. But the 2 to 1 lasted until the final whistle.

Other results:

Francana 2 x 1 Cruzeiro-AL

XV de Jaú 1 x 2 Floresta-CE