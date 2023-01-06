WhatsApp launches feature that circumvents local restrictions on the application

WhatsApp, from Meta Platforms, said on Thursday (5) that its users will now be able to use proxy servers to access the service in countries where the application is blocked.

A proxy server is an intermediary between users and web services and acts as a filter that allows Internet users to bypass restrictions and censorship.

WhatsApp said that in-app proxy support is officially available for users with the latest version.

Users in countries like Iran and Syria use virtual private network (VPN) services to navigate around internet censorship.

WhatsApp said that “should these shutdowns continue, we hope this solution will help people wherever there is a need for secure and reliable communication.”

WhatsApp “will do anything” within its technical capacity to keep the service accessible and not block Iranian phone numbers, the company said in September.

Iran has restricted access to Instagram, also owned by Meta, and WhatsApp, after demonstrations erupted in response to the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, who was arrested by morality police in Tehran for “inappropriate attire”.

