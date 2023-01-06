BrazilBrazil

Iowa woman believed to be America’s oldest woman dies aged 115

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 51 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






A woman in Iowa, believed to be the oldest person in the United States and who lived through historic events like the two world wars, the Great Depression, the Spanish flu and the Covid-19 pandemic, has died at age 115.

Bessie Hendricks died Tuesday at a Lake City nursing home, according to Lampe & Powers Funeral Home.

Hendricks was born on November 7, 1907 and was listed by the Los Angeles-based Gerontology Research Group as the oldest person in the United States.

She taught at a one-room school in her native Calhoun County, Iowa, and raised five children. Two of them died before her, according to USA Today.

When he turned 112, Hendricks told the local press that the secret to his long life was “hard work”. His daughter claimed at the time that Hendricks almost never took medicine and had a sweet tooth.

Hendricks’ death makes Edie Ceccarelli of California the oldest person in the United States, according to Gerontology Research Group data. Cecarelli could turn 115 on February 5.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 51 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Central Bank warns of scams related to receivables

1 min ago

WhatsApp launches feature that circumvents local restrictions on the application

26 mins ago

Handball: Brazil defeats USA in preparation for World Cup

1 hour ago

Covid-19: Rio resumes vaccination for over 12s on Monday

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.