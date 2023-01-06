Handball: Brazil defeats USA in preparation for World Cup

The Brazilian men’s handball team defeated the United States by 27 to 22, this Thursday (28) in Sweden, in the Gjensidige Cup, a competition that is part of the preparation for the World Cup of the modality, which will be played in Poland and Sweden next from January 11, 2023.

The next commitments of the team commanded by coach Marcus Tatá are a confrontation with Norway, starting at 12:45 pm (Brasília time) on Saturday (7), and another with Portugal, starting at 10:15 am on Sunday (8).

At the World Cup, Brazil is in Group C, alongside Sweden, Cape Verde and Uruguay. The debut of the Brazilian team will be, from 4:30 pm on January 12, against the Swedes.