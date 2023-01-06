Covid-19: Rio resumes vaccination for over 12s on Monday

The city of Rio de Janeiro announced, this Thursday (5), that vaccination against covid-19 for people aged 12 and over will resume next Monday (9). Immunization was suspended due to lack of vaccines, which were distributed by the Ministry of Health.

The municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, highlighted that 1 million cariocas still haven’t taken the booster dose, and that this should be done as soon as possible. So far, vaccination coverage against covid-19 in Rio de Janeiro has reached 90.2% of the total population with the two doses of the basic scheme, rising to 99.8% of adults aged 18 and over.

According to the State Department of Health, there was no notification from other municipalities of suspension of vaccination. The secretariat also reported that it has a low stock of Pfizer Pediatric and Baby vaccines, and that it has already sent a letter to the Ministry of Health requesting new doses.