Rio City Hall takes a stand against the Uber service for motorcycles

On the day the motorcycle transport service on the Uber platform was announced, the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, demonstrated, on his social networks, that he was against the new mode of transport. Likewise, the City Hall was against the initiative. Although it is already operating in dozens of Brazilian municipalities, Uber Moto may have difficulties, depending on the municipal power, to operate in the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

“Rio City Hall, through the Municipal Transport Secretariat, informs that it will adopt the appropriate measures to prevent the use of Uber Moto in the city. The mobility company launched yet another service in which it aims only at profit, without providing due compensation to workers and public bodies”, the city hall said this Thursday (5).

The Uber platform commented in a note, claiming that it has already been offering motorcycle trips since November 2020 in Brazil and, in Rio de Janeiro, the modality is already present in the metropolitan region since the end of 2021.

“Although the arrival of this modality is a novelty in the municipality, the use of motorcycles for trips with passengers has been a reality in Brazilian cities for a long time. Uber Moto trips take place mainly to complement the journeys of platform users and promote the connection with modes of transport such as bus terminals and train and subway stations”, explained the company.

However, the city of Rio maintains that there is already a motorcycle taxi service regulated by municipal decree, since September of last year.

“The objective was to organize the means of transport, which currently operates informally, mainly in city communities, where collective public transport, such as buses and vans, is difficult to access. A beneficial action without any type of intermediary for both workers and citizens who use this service. The city hall has already sent a bill to the Legislature that complements the regulation and aims to update the existing legislation”, highlighted the city hall.

Federal law

Uber maintains that there is federal legislation regulating the matter and considers that it is a complementary transport that is more offered to citizens.

“In the motorcycle mode, app partners carry out individual private transport on motorcycles, an activity provided for in the National Urban Mobility Policy (Federal Law 12,587/2012) and distinct from categories of individual public transport on motorcycles, such as motorcycle taxis. The federal norm that regulates the private individual transport of passengers – and that establishes the limits for the regulation by the municipalities – makes no distinction regarding the type of vehicle. It is common for the activity to be carried out with cars, but that does not mean that this is the only modal allowed”, defended the company.

According to the platform, all trips made with Uber – and also including Uber Moto – have, among other measures, background checks on partners and give users the possibility to share with their contacts the license plate, the identification of the driver and his location on the map, in real time.

The use of a helmet by passengers is mandatory: “Uber recommends that users bring their own helmet, but partners will have helmets to borrow, always sanitized with specific products, before and after use. The use of hygienic caps is also recommended.

To order the Uber Moto service, just open the application normally and select the motorcycle mode.