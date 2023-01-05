BrazilBrazil

Covid-19: Brazil records 27,600 cases and 158 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil recorded, in 24 hours, 27,674 new cases of covid-19 and 158 more deaths as a result of the disease, according to the epidemiological bulletin released this Thursday (5) by the Ministry of Health. Today’s bulletin does not bring updated data for the states of Tocantins, Mato Grosso do Sul and Piauí.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 694,569 deaths from covid-19 have been recorded in the country. Confirmed cases of the disease add up to 36,450,812.

Also according to the bulletin, 35,225,196 people have recovered from the disease, and 531,047 cases are being monitored.

States

According to available data, São Paulo leads the number of confirmed cases of covid-19 (6.33 million), followed by Minas Gerais (4 million) and Rio Grande do Sul (2.91 million).

The lowest number of cases is registered in Acre (159.3 thousand). Then come Roraima (181.3 thousand) and Amapá (182.6 thousand).

As for deaths from the disease, according to the most recent data available, São Paulo has the highest number (177,615), followed by Rio de Janeiro (76,539) and Minas Gerais (64,543).

The lowest number of deaths is in Acre (2,040), Amapá (2,166) and Roraima (2,180).

Covid-19 epidemiological bulletin

Epidemiological bulletin of covid-19 – Ministry of Health

Vaccination

To date, 498.6 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied, 181.5 million of which were the first dose and 164 million were the second dose. The single dose was applied to 5 million people.

The first booster dose was administered to 102.6 million people, and the second additional dose to 40.4 million.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

