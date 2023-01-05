Cruzeiro forwards classification in Copinha after thrashing Capivariano

Cruzeiro thrashed Capivariano by 6 to 1, this Thursday afternoon (5) at the Tenente Carriço stadium, in Penápolis, and forwarded its classification to the second phase of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup.

6×1 for ours #CriasDaToca and how are we? 🤪💙 📸 Gustavo Rabelo / BH PHOTO pic.twitter.com/djcGnoORm5 — Cruise 🦊 (@Cruzeiro) January 5, 2023

With the second triumph in Copinha, the most traditional tournament of the base of Brazilian football, Raposa reached six points, in the leadership of Group 10, for which Penapolense beat Comercial-MS by 2-0 also on this Thursday.

Cruzeiro’s victory was built with goals from Rhuan Gabriel, Jhosefer, Arielson (two) and Denilson (two), while Lucas scored for Capivariano from the penalty spot.

Other results:

Penapolense 2 x 0 Comercial-MS

National 1 x 2 XV of Piracicaba

Youth 5 x 1 Rosemary-RN