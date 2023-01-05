NFL player starts to wake up after suffering cardiac arrest in game

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin managed to wake up and communicate with his medical team after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field during an NFL game last Monday (3) in Cincinnatti, his doctors told reporters this Thursday (5).

Two doctors caring for the 24-year-old said he was “showing good neurological recovery” and was able to communicate in writing.

He remains on a ventilator in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to assist his breathing.

Hamlin collapsed on the lawn after making a tackle (an interception) in the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals and had to be revived on the field.

Doctors stated that Hamltin had asked who won the Bills-Bengals game. The answer: “Damar, you won, you won the game of life,” said physician Timothy Pritts.

That his first question was about the result of the game showed that “it’s not just that the lights are on, he’s home”, said one of the doctors.

The game, which Cincinnati led 7-3, was postponed.

