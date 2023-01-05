BrazilBrazil

Cade will investigate fuel price cartel

The Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) will investigate the formation of a cartel in the fuel sales market in the country.

The measure was taken yesterday (4) by the president of the agency, Alexandre Cordeiro, who sent a letter to the general superintendence of the autarchy requesting the investigation of the case.

The cartel suspicion arose after the publication of journalistic articles that reported on the sudden increase in fuel prices in different regions of the country during the transition period in the federal government. The rise was observed in posts in Espírito Santo, Pernambuco, Minas Gerais and the Federal District.

Cade’s president also asked the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) for information on prices.

The increase is also the subject of investigation by the Ministry of Justice, which asked industry entities for explanations.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

