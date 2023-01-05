Gerson says he is happy with his return to Flamengo

“I am very happy to be back at home”, it was with these words that midfielder Gerson began his official presentation for Flamengo, this Thursday (5th) at Ninho do Urubu, in Rio de Janeiro. The 25-year-old player was at Olympique de Marseille (France).

“Thank God everything went well and I am very happy to be back at home. I’ve already started training and now I just have to wait to play at Maracanã, because I already miss it a lot”, said the player, who signed a contract with Rubro-Negro until the end of 2027.

In the interview, Gerson spoke about the experience of playing in French football: “It’s always good to learn something in life, I learned a lot of new things there. As a joker I learned new functions, and I hope that my return is the best possible”. With Flamengo, the midfielder won important titles, such as the 2019 Copa Libertadores, the 2020 Brazilian Championship, the 2020 and 2021 editions of the Brazilian Super Cup and the 2020 Recopa Sudamericana.

Luis Suarez at Gremio

Another team to present a strong reinforcement was Grêmio. Last Wednesday night (4) Tricolor Gaúcho promoted a big party at its Arena in Porto Alegre to celebrate the arrival of Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez.

The player who has played for teams such as Nacional (Uruguay), Ajax (Netherlands), Liverpool (England), Barcelona (Spain) and Atlético de Madrid (Spain) was welcomed by around 32 thousand enthusiastic Gremistas.

Who else was like this? 🥹💙 📸: @lucasuebel | Guild FBPA pic.twitter.com/lpsTYFiizQ — Grêmio FBPA (@Gremio) January 5, 2023

In a press conference after the party, Suárez expressed his satisfaction at signing with Grêmio: “I chose Grêmio because I like challenges. It will be a great opportunity and I know I can play for a great team in South America. I will promise the fans companionship, attitude on the field, a lot of will and, of course, goals. Grêmio has an incredible team and an incredible coach. I will defend the three colors like a Grêmio fan. I want to win a lot of things here”.