Ministers visit Araraquara to check damage caused by rain

The Ministers of Cities, Jader Filho, and of National Integration and Regional Development, Waldez Góes, are in Araraquara, in the interior of São Paulo, inspecting areas affected by recent storms.

Hit by heavy rains in the last week of 2022, the city awaits the release of federal and state resources to start the more complex works to recover the infrastructure damaged by the force of the waters.

Although the heaviest rains have occurred during the past week, Araraquara remains in a state of alert. Until late yesterday afternoon, at least nine points in the city were totally or partially banned.

According to the state Civil Defense, on the 28th, it rained, in just six hours, the equivalent of 200 mm. For comparative purposes, the Civil Defense predicts that, between this Tuesday (3) and next Friday (6), it will rain the equivalent of 180 mm, enough for the city hall to maintain a state of alert.

In addition to much damage, the storm on the night of December 28 caused at least five deaths and the disappearance of a ten-year-old child. The victims belong to the same family and were in a vehicle dragged by the waters of an overflowing stream. The search for Gabriela Santos Leite entered the eighth day today.

Accompanied by the National Secretary for Protection and Civil Defense, Wolnei Wokff, Jader Filho and Góes left Brazilia in the early afternoon of today (5). According to Góes, by decision of the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.





“At the request of President Lula, I am currently going to Araraquara, together with the Minister of Cities, Jader Filho, to monitor the work of the teams and provide support to the municipality that has been hit by heavy rains in the region, causing damage to infrastructure and accidents that, unfortunately, caused the loss of lives”, announced Góes on his personal Twitter account.

the president himself reposted the message from the Minister of National Integration and Regional Development, adding that the government is monitoring the situation of the rains in the interior of São Paulo “to bring federal support, starting to recover the performance of the Civil Defense and other bodies”.

The National Secretariat for Protection and Civil Defense confirmed that the city of Araraquara has already requested federal support for carrying out actions to assist the population and rebuild the affected areas.

Mayor Edinho (PT) classified the situation on the 28th as “the greatest natural tragedy” in the history of the city. The former Minister of Social Communication in the Dilma Rousseff government, Edinho, met yesterday (4th) with the current Secretary of Government and Institutional Relations of São Paulo, Gilberto Kassab, who was also Dilma’s minister between 2014 and 2016. Edinho requested state funds to recover city roads damaged by the rains.

“These are areas in which we understand that works need to be carried out on an emergency basis. According to a survey by the Civil Defense of Araraquara and the state Civil Defense, we have nine areas hard hit by the rains, but there are those that are a priority where erosion approaches homes”, commented Edinho at the time, according to a note released by the city hall.