Minister of Finance appoints a career server to preside over Carf

Federal Revenue tax auditor Carlos Higino Ribeiro de Alencar will lead the Administrative Council of Tax Appeals (Carf), announced today (5) the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad. Carf is the body that judges administrative appeals from taxpayers against the Federal Revenue Service.

The new president of CARF was interim minister and executive secretary of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU), secretary of Transparency and Control of the Federal District and executive secretary of the Public Ethics Commission of the Presidency of the Republic (CEP).

At the Federal Revenue Service, he was director, general coordinator and head of the Division, in addition to representing the agency on the Committee for Monitoring and Evaluation of Federal Subsidies (CMAS). He also served as chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Federal Data Processing Service (Serpro) and of the brokerage firm at Banco Regional de Brasília (BRB).

Graduated in Economics from the University of São Paulo (USP), in 1994, Alencar graduated in law from the Federal University of Ceará, in 2003. He has a master’s degree in Constitutional Law from the Brazilian Institute of Teaching, Development and Research (IDP), in 2009 , and Doctor of Law from the University Center of Brasília (2022), having as one of the supervisors a professor from the University of Paris 1, Panthéon Sorbonne, in France.

Alencar also served as a visiting researcher at the University of Syracuse, in the United States. According to the Ministry of Finance, the procedures for the official appointment of the new president of CARF are in progress.