BrazilBrazil

Messi will be rested and will not play for PSG in the French Cup match

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s Coupe de France match against third-tier Chateauroux as he needs more preparation time to regain fitness after Argentina’s victorious World Cup campaign, the coach has said. of PSG, Christophe Galtier, this Thursday (5).

Messi, who won the World Cup on Dec. 18 at the Lusail stadium in Qatar, has been training for the last few days but Galtier said the Argentine needed a little more time to get back to form.

“He had a fantastic World Cup. He had commitments, returning to his country for the celebrations and we want him to recover at home with his family,” Galtier said ahead of Friday’s trip to Châteauroux for the debut in the French Cup. “He won’t play tomorrow. Having talked to him, we want him to be ready for the next game. [da liga francesa]against Angers”.

The leaders of the French Championship, who suffered their first defeat in official competitions this season when they lost 3-1 to second-placed RC Lens last Sunday (1st), will be without their offensive trio.

French striker Kylian Mbappé, who lost the World Cup final to Messi, also had a break and traveled to New York with friend and teammate Achraf Hakimi, while Neymar was out of training this Thursday (5)

“We decided with the medical team that Neymar, with everything he’s been through with the ankle problem [no Catar], needs some time. He won’t play tomorrow,” said Galtier

However, Galtier insisted he will field a “very competitive squad” with goalkeeper Keylor Navas in place of Gianluigi Donnarumma as PSG look to bounce back from defeat in the last game.

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Ministers visit Araraquara to check damage caused by rain

10 mins ago

Minister of Finance appoints a career server to preside over Carf

31 mins ago

Savings has a record net withdrawal of R$ 103.24 billion in 2022

52 mins ago

Health opens public consultations for the incorporation of technologies to the SUS

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.