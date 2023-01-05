Messi will be rested and will not play for PSG in the French Cup match

Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s Coupe de France match against third-tier Chateauroux as he needs more preparation time to regain fitness after Argentina’s victorious World Cup campaign, the coach has said. of PSG, Christophe Galtier, this Thursday (5).

Messi, who won the World Cup on Dec. 18 at the Lusail stadium in Qatar, has been training for the last few days but Galtier said the Argentine needed a little more time to get back to form.

“He had a fantastic World Cup. He had commitments, returning to his country for the celebrations and we want him to recover at home with his family,” Galtier said ahead of Friday’s trip to Châteauroux for the debut in the French Cup. “He won’t play tomorrow. Having talked to him, we want him to be ready for the next game. [da liga francesa]against Angers”.

The leaders of the French Championship, who suffered their first defeat in official competitions this season when they lost 3-1 to second-placed RC Lens last Sunday (1st), will be without their offensive trio.

French striker Kylian Mbappé, who lost the World Cup final to Messi, also had a break and traveled to New York with friend and teammate Achraf Hakimi, while Neymar was out of training this Thursday (5)

“We decided with the medical team that Neymar, with everything he’s been through with the ankle problem [no Catar], needs some time. He won’t play tomorrow,” said Galtier

However, Galtier insisted he will field a “very competitive squad” with goalkeeper Keylor Navas in place of Gianluigi Donnarumma as PSG look to bounce back from defeat in the last game.

