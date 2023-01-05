BrazilBrazil

Health opens public consultations for the incorporation of technologies to the SUS

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Ministry of Health receives until next Monday (9) manifestations about the incorporation of technologies to the Unified Health System (SUS). One of the consultations proposes expanding the use of the 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to immunize children up to 5 years old against pneumonia.

The incorporation of empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with heart failure is also under public consultation. The drug indication has already received a favorable opinion from the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS (Conitec).

To participate in the consultations, you must access the Public Consultations page. At the same address, the technical report and the document for society in general are available, with information that helps in understanding the technologies in the evaluation process.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Ministers visit Araraquara to check damage caused by rain

10 mins ago

Minister of Finance appoints a career server to preside over Carf

31 mins ago

Savings has a record net withdrawal of R$ 103.24 billion in 2022

52 mins ago

Messi will be rested and will not play for PSG in the French Cup match

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.