Health opens public consultations for the incorporation of technologies to the SUS

The Ministry of Health receives until next Monday (9) manifestations about the incorporation of technologies to the Unified Health System (SUS). One of the consultations proposes expanding the use of the 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to immunize children up to 5 years old against pneumonia.

The incorporation of empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with heart failure is also under public consultation. The drug indication has already received a favorable opinion from the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS (Conitec).

To participate in the consultations, you must access the Public Consultations page. At the same address, the technical report and the document for society in general are available, with information that helps in understanding the technologies in the evaluation process.