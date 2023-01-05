Military Police of Rio receives 114 semi-armored vehicles

The Military Police of Rio de Janeiro (PMRJ) received, this Thursday (5), 114 semi-armored vehicles, which are part of a package of 513 vehicles that began to be delivered in the second half of last year. The goal is to rebuild the corporation’s fleet.

The units received today are three models: Duster, from Renault, for patrolling the streets; Ford Ranger, which will be used in police operations; and two Mitsubishi L200 pickup trucks, adapted for use by the Battalion of Actions with Dogs (BAC).

The order is that the vehicles be used immediately in ostensive policing and in other types of action, said the Secretary of State for the Military Police, Colonel Luiz Henrique Pires, during the vehicle presentation ceremony in the external area of ​​Maracanã, close to the Museum. do Índio, north of Rio. According to the secretary, some vehicles go to the school patrol. “That is up to the discretion of each commander for the job.”

Pires said that the partially armored feature of the vehicles is to ensure more security for the military police, especially in places with a higher incidence of crime. “Our studies indicate that, in most [dos casos]when police officers are hit on duty, the shot is fired at the front of the car, on the front window, so the shielding is aimed at protecting the military police.”

Priority in receiving vehicles is given to battalions that have the most vehicle shortages. Today’s delivery included battalions from all regions of the state. “We have a technical work in our administrative area that points out which unit has the most shortage of vehicles”, said the colonel.

According to the secretary, before this lot, the last vehicles delivered had been acquired by the Federal Intervention Office in 2018. “We have not been able to renew the fleet for four years, in fact they were vehicles acquired by the Intervention in 2018. our vehicles run 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It is a fleet that requires attention, it has a lot of wear and tear, and then it is necessary to always replace vehicles.”

The colonel added that this year a tender will be opened for the purchase of another 350 vehicles to renew the fleet. The acquisition is in the initial phase of the study preparation project, and delivery is expected in 2023. [a licitação]. We always work with the year 2023. Our work is always for yesterday, so we work to deliver this year.”