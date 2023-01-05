Fiocruz: InfoGripe shows slow fall in SARS in adults

Cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) among adults are on a slow downward trend, according to the InfoGripe Bulletin released (5) by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz). According to the survey, the reason is the decrease in the worsening of covid-19 in the states of Rio and São Paulo.

In the other units of the federation, Fiocruz points to the interruption of the growth trend, but there are still 11 states with an increase in the last six weeks.

Researcher Marcelo Gomes points out that the possible impacts of the year-end celebrations cannot yet be observed in this bulletin, which included data processed up to the day referring to the last epidemiological week of 2022.

“If the parties’ exposures really generate an impact, it can only be observed in cases associated with hospitalizations starting next week.”

According to the bulletin, in the last four epidemiological weeks, hospitalizations due to infection by the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which causes covid-19, still account for 78.3% of cases. Among the positive results for respiratory viruses, 1.2% were influenza A, 0.1% were influenza B, and 11.1% were caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Among the deaths, 96.1% are due to Sars-CoV-2.

In the age group from 0 to 4 years, RSV maintains its prevalence, mainly in São Paulo, the Federal District and in the three states of the southern region. InfoGripe also detected an increase among children in Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais and Roraima.

states and capitals

Among the 27 federative units, 11 had moderate growth in cases of the syndrome in the long-term trend, which analyzes the last six weeks, mainly in the age group above 60 years, associated with covid-19.

They are: Acre, Federal District, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Piauí, Rio Grande do Sul, Rondônia, Roraima and Tocantins.

Of the capitals, only six show moderate growth in the same analysis: Boa Vista (RR), Goiânia (GO), Manaus (AM), Palmas (TO), Recife (PE) and Rio Branco (AC).