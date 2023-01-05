BrazilBrazil

Ministers will keep folders working in the same Esplanada building

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 34 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Ministries of Agriculture and Livestock; Fishing and Aquaculture; and Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture will operate in the same building at Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília, where the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) was located, in block D.

The decision was taken this Wednesday (4th), after a meeting of the heads of each portfolio, ministers Carlos Fávaro, André de Paula and Paulo Teixeira, respectively.

The ministers concluded by keeping the ministries in the same building for better functionality and operability of the teams that work in related areas. The spaces and floors for each folder were defined by the ministers during the meeting.

“Each one of us will be focused on the priorities of his portfolio, but always working in harmony, seeking transversality for the best development of actions. And this proximity between the teams is very healthy for efficient and aligned work in the different spheres”, he said. Carlos Fávaro, Minister of Agriculture and Livestock.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 34 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Fiocruz: InfoGripe shows slow fall in SARS in adults

11 mins ago

Check Enem 2023 registration and application dates

55 mins ago

SP: storm in Franco da Rocha leaves flooding in the city

1 hour ago

Canecão will go up for auction again in February

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.