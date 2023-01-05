Ministers will keep folders working in the same Esplanada building

The Ministries of Agriculture and Livestock; Fishing and Aquaculture; and Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture will operate in the same building at Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília, where the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) was located, in block D.

The decision was taken this Wednesday (4th), after a meeting of the heads of each portfolio, ministers Carlos Fávaro, André de Paula and Paulo Teixeira, respectively.

The ministers concluded by keeping the ministries in the same building for better functionality and operability of the teams that work in related areas. The spaces and floors for each folder were defined by the ministers during the meeting.

“Each one of us will be focused on the priorities of his portfolio, but always working in harmony, seeking transversality for the best development of actions. And this proximity between the teams is very healthy for efficient and aligned work in the different spheres”, he said. Carlos Fávaro, Minister of Agriculture and Livestock.