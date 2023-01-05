BrazilBrazil

Check Enem 2023 registration and application dates

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 55 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) announced that the 2023 National High School Examination (Enem) will be applied on November 5th and 12th. The information was disclosed on Monday (2).

The exam registration dates were also released, which must be done between May 8 and 19 for the Regular Enem. The disclosure of the result is scheduled for January 16, 2024.

PPI exam

The Enem 2023 test – Persons Deprived of Liberty (Enem PPL) and the reapplication of the Enem Regular for the year 2023 will be held on December 12th and 13th. Applications will run from October 9th to October 27th. The results will be published on the same date as the regular Enem, on January 16, 2024.

Encceja

The dates of the National Examination for the Certification of Youth and Adult Skills (Encceja) were also announced. Registration takes place from May 22 to June 2, 2023 and the application of the test will be on 08/7. Check out the full calendar.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 55 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Fiocruz: InfoGripe shows slow fall in SARS in adults

11 mins ago

Ministers will keep folders working in the same Esplanada building

34 mins ago

SP: storm in Franco da Rocha leaves flooding in the city

1 hour ago

Canecão will go up for auction again in February

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.