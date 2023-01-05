Check Enem 2023 registration and application dates

The National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) announced that the 2023 National High School Examination (Enem) will be applied on November 5th and 12th. The information was disclosed on Monday (2).

The exam registration dates were also released, which must be done between May 8 and 19 for the Regular Enem. The disclosure of the result is scheduled for January 16, 2024.

PPI exam

The Enem 2023 test – Persons Deprived of Liberty (Enem PPL) and the reapplication of the Enem Regular for the year 2023 will be held on December 12th and 13th. Applications will run from October 9th to October 27th. The results will be published on the same date as the regular Enem, on January 16, 2024.

Encceja

The dates of the National Examination for the Certification of Youth and Adult Skills (Encceja) were also announced. Registration takes place from May 22 to June 2, 2023 and the application of the test will be on 08/7. Check out the full calendar.