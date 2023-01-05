SP: storm in Franco da Rocha leaves flooding in the city

The streets of Franco da Rocha, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, were flooded between the night of Wednesday (4) and the morning of this Thursday (5) after a storm hit the municipality. According to the city hall, 88mm of rain was recorded in the last 12 hours and there were no victims or homeless people.

The city hall informed that the teams have been on the streets since 6 am working on cleaning the roads affected by the floods and that the bus and train terminals of the Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos (CPTM) are working normally.

The Municipal Civil Defense is carrying out inspections and following up on requests from residents. So far, informed the city hall in a note, three total bans and four partial bans have been made. Residents who need to request a Civil Defense inspection can contact the service by calling 4800-6658 and 4800-6659 or filling out the form online: Juqueri dam, located in Franco da Rocha, is operating within the safety quota

The Paulo de Paiva Castro Dam, also known as the Juqueri Dam, located in Franco da Rocha, is operating within the safety quota, informed the city hall. The Paiva Castro Dam is part of the Cantareira System that supplies Greater São Paulo.