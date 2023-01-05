BrazilBrazil

SP: storm in Franco da Rocha leaves flooding in the city

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The streets of Franco da Rocha, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, were flooded between the night of Wednesday (4) and the morning of this Thursday (5) after a storm hit the municipality. According to the city hall, 88mm of rain was recorded in the last 12 hours and there were no victims or homeless people.

The city hall informed that the teams have been on the streets since 6 am working on cleaning the roads affected by the floods and that the bus and train terminals of the Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos (CPTM) are working normally.

The Municipal Civil Defense is carrying out inspections and following up on requests from residents. So far, informed the city hall in a note, three total bans and four partial bans have been made. Residents who need to request a Civil Defense inspection can contact the service by calling 4800-6658 and 4800-6659 or filling out the form online: Juqueri dam, located in Franco da Rocha, is operating within the safety quota

The Paulo de Paiva Castro Dam, also known as the Juqueri Dam, located in Franco da Rocha, is operating within the safety quota, informed the city hall. The Paiva Castro Dam is part of the Cantareira System that supplies Greater São Paulo.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Fiocruz: InfoGripe shows slow fall in SARS in adults

11 mins ago

Ministers will keep folders working in the same Esplanada building

34 mins ago

Check Enem 2023 registration and application dates

55 mins ago

Canecão will go up for auction again in February

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.