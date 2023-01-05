Canecão will go up for auction again in February

The Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) republished, today (5), the public notice for the concession of multipurpose cultural equipment on the Praia Vermelha campus, which will be built on the site where the iconic Canecão concert hall used to be. The first auction attempt, last month, did not happen due to lack of candidates.

The new notice maintains the minimum grant amount of R$ 625,000, but brings news, according to the university, to reduce restrictions on the entry of potential bidders. Both the proposal submission stage and the opening of the envelopes and bidding phase will take place on February 2nd.

Among the modifications is the reduction in the value of proof of equity for individual bidders from 10% to 5% of the contract value, set at R$ 181.3 million – the same value referenced in the first notice. In the case of a consortium, this value will be increased by 10%, with the sum of the shareholders’ equity of the consortium members being allowed, without considering the proportional participation.

Another change is the reduction of the minimum capital stock of the future concessionaire from R$40 million to R$20.5 million. As a result, the amount of capital that must be paid in before signing the concession contract was reduced from R$25 million to R$15 million. The complete announcement is available on the UFRJ website.

To be eligible for competition, the company needs to prove that it has experience or has a partner that has managed multipurpose spaces with capacity for at least 1,000 people.

Rules

The concession period of the so-called new Canecão is 30 years. The winning company will need to make interventions that reach R$ 137.7 million in the entire project, of which R$ 53.7 million in academic facilities and R$ 84 million in the cultural part.

In addition to investing in cultural equipment, the winner will have to give counterparts to UFRJ, such as building a university restaurant on the Praia Vermelha campus with the capacity to provide 2,000 meals a day, in addition to two academic buildings on the same campus. This will enable the University Palace to concentrate research and extension activities of the units operating there.

The conceptual project foresees that the new Canecão will be in a multipurpose format. But there is a requirement that the selected company offer at least 3,000 seats in the show module, with a standing audience, or 1,500 seats. The use of the name Canecão is not mandatory, as the space can be baptized with the brand of a sponsor.

The Ziraldo Space will also be built, which will be able to host exhibitions and presentations. It will house the mural produced by the artist for the former Canecão. Measuring 32 x 6 meters, the work, inspired by the lines of Picasso and Portinari, will be restored by the university. UFRJ will be entitled to use Espaço Ziraldo for 270 days a year and for 50 days a year for the multipurpose cultural space.

Closed since 2010, Canecão was a traditional concert hall located in Botafogo, where important national and international artists performed. In 2019, the university was able to clear the space, which will allow for the revitalization of the area and the construction of a new culture space on the site.