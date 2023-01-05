Poor people will be in the public budget, says Simone Tebet when taking office

In a well-attended ceremony at the Planalto Palace, Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) officially assumed, this Thursday (5), the command of the Planning and Budget portfolio. In a speech, the new minister of the portfolio recreated by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said that the poor will be treated as a priority in the public budget.

“The poor will be a priority in the public budget. Early childhood, the elderly, women, indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, LGTBQIA+. It is past time to give visibility to the invisible. public”.

Simone Tebet also highlighted that she intends to reconcile the government’s promises and social programs with fiscal responsibility, but recognized that it will not be an easy task.

“The blanket is short. We have no room for waste or mistakes. Once the priorities are defined by each ministry, it will be up to the Ministry of Planning, in a technical and political decision with the other economic ministries and with President Lula, the role of framing them within the budgetary possibilities”, he said during the ceremony with more than 1,000 people, according to the minister’s advisory.

Despite the well-known disagreements over the economic policy that he has with the finance minister, Fernando Haddad, Tebet highlighted one of the points of convergence with his colleague: the defense of a tax reform, “expected for years”.

“We share the view of the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, of the pressing need to take care of public spending and the urgent approval of a tax reform, to guarantee lower taxes on consumption, a less regressive tax system, with simplification and tax justice. Only then will we have the necessary growth to guarantee the jobs and income that Brazil needs,” he said.

When thanking President Lula, who was not at the ceremony, for his nomination “in one of the most important ministries” of the government, Simone Tebet, who never hid her preference for the social area, said how she received the invitation to the Ministry of Planning.

The minister said that before Christmas she received an envelope from President Lula and that he asked her to open it only after Christmas. Upon opening the envelope, she saw the invitation to head the folder and was surprised. She reminded Lula of the “economic differences” with the other members of the team, such as the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad.

“Lula ignored me, as if to say: ‘that’s what I want. I’m a democratic president. I want different things to add, because that’s how a democratic society is built'”, said the minister to applause.

Profile

Born in Três Lagoas (MS), Simone Tebet (MDB), 52, is a lawyer and university professor. For Mato Grosso do Sul, she was a state deputy, government secretary, vice-governor, mayor of Três Lagoas and senator.

In the October 2022 elections, she was a candidate for the presidency of the Republic and ranked 3rd in the first round, with 4.16% of the votes (about 5 million votes). In the second round, by declaring support for Lula, she actively participated in the campaign and played an important role in the PT’s victory.