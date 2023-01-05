Procon-SP guides not to refuel with readjusted fuel price

After the provisional measure (MP) with the renewal for 60 days of fuel exemption – edited by the federal government on the 1st – and the news that the price increase has been practiced by some stations, Procon-SP is guiding the consumer to be aware, compare the values ​​and not refuel in places that make the readjustments.

“The defense body points out that the legislation, whether the Federal Constitution or the Consumer Defense Code, does not establish rules for price control in times of normality and that free competition continues to be the greatest benefit that citizens have against practice of increases”, said Procon-SP in a note.

The agency also announced that it will carry out a survey of fuel prices so that consumers have one more tool at their disposal.

In the last two days, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security notified eight entities representing fuel stations in three states of the country to explain the increase in the price of gasoline. A period of 48 hours was given from the receipt of the notification for them to respond to the ministry. There are five entities in Rio de Janeiro, two in São Paulo and one in Paraná (associations, federations and a union, all representatives of station owners or fuel distributors.

The notification was made through the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon). The secretariat will analyze the answers and, according to the ministry, “will adopt the necessary measures”.