Covid-19: Djoko will be out of US tournaments for not getting vaccinated

Tennis star Novak Djokovic said he had no choice but to sit out tournaments in the United States after officials said foreigners need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter the country.

The US Transportation Safety Board said on Wednesday that the requirement that foreign air travelers be fully vaccinated against the disease will be in effect through April 10.

That means Djokovic would miss the ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells, which run from March 6 to 19, as well as the Miami Open, from March 20 to April 2.

“Look, if it’s official, then it is. I mean, what can I do? Nothing, that’s it. You know my position. It is what it is,” Djokovic told reporters after advancing to the quarter-finals of the tournament. Adelaide International 1 this Thursday (5). “I expect [participar]but if I can’t go, I can’t go.”

Djokovic also missed out on tournaments last year and was unable to travel to New York in August for the US Open without proof of vaccinations.

The 35-year-old also failed to defend his Australian Open title last year after being deported from the country on the eve of the hard court tournament due to his lack of vaccinations.

The winner of 21 Grand Slam tournaments was nevertheless granted a visa this year after Australia dropped a rule requiring international travelers to declare their Covid vaccination status.

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.