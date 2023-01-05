Rio de Janeiro suspends vaccination against covid-19 starting tomorrow

The city of Rio de Janeiro will suspend, starting tomorrow (6), the application of doses of the vaccine against covid-19. According to the Municipal Health Department, stocks of the immunizer are over and only children aged 5 to 11 are still being vaccinated.

Health Secretary Daniel Soranz said doses for children should also end soon. ′′ There are few doses of vaccine for covid even today. Most likely tomorrow we will be forced to suspend the adult covid vaccine. There are also few vaccine doses for children. So, try to get vaccinated today, while we still have doses available, ”he said.

He said he is in Brasília today and will talk about the issue with the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade.

“We must close the stocks [de vacinas] today, the last doses. The forecast is to resume next week. I am in direct contact here with the Ministry of Health, today I have a meeting with Minister Nísia, so that we can organize this vaccine delivery flow to Rio in the next period ”, she explained.

booster shots

The secretary also highlighted the importance of boosting immunization and said that many people had sought out health posts in recent weeks.

“Today, there are a million cariocas who haven’t come back for booster shots. Fortunately, with the end of year festivities, many cariocas tried to get vaccinated. Today, we have a very favorable epidemiological scenario due to our high vaccination coverage. However, this protection does not last forever and it is important that the cariocas know this. So, our recommendation is that they try to get vaccinated as soon as possible, try to protect themselves ”, he emphasized.

According to Secretary Soranz, details on the delivery of the next batches should be defined today with the Ministry of Health. The ministry was approached by the report, but has not yet returned contact.

vaccination coverage

So far, vaccination coverage against covid-19 in Rio de Janeiro has reached 90.2% of the total population with the two doses of the basic scheme, rising to 99.8% of adults aged 18 and over.

Among children aged 5 to 11 years, only 64% completed the scheme and there are still 88,800 people in this age group who have not received any dose.

At least one booster dose of the vaccine was administered to 59.9% of the total population, but only 38.3% of adults returned to receive the fourth dose.