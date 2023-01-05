Pope conducts funeral of Benedict XVI, worshipers call for sanctification

Pope Francis presided over the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI this Thursday (5), with a homily that compared his predecessor to Jesus. The ceremony was attended by thousands of people, including some who asked for its sanctificationi.

The death of Benedict XVI on Saturday (31) ended a decade in which the former and current pope lived side by side in the Vatican. It was also the first time in over 200 years that a pontiff had conducted the funeral of his predecessor.

The death was a loss for conservatives, who yearned for a return to a more traditional church symbolized by Benedict, who shocked the world in 2013 by becoming the first pope in 600 years to step down rather than rule the church to the end. of life.

At the end of the funeral in St. Peter’s Square, some people chanted in Italian “Santo Subito!” (Make him a saint now!). It was the same phrase used at the funeral of Pope John Paul II in 2005, only by a much larger number of people.

Although three of the last five popes have been sanctified, only about a third of all popes have been canonized in the Church’s 2,000-year history.

Francisco, who spent most of the service sitting down because of knee problems, got up at the end as Benedict’s coffin was being carried away. Leaning on a cane, he touched it as he bowed his head in silent prayer.

At 86, Francis, who uses a wheelchair but shows no signs of slowing down, with trips planned to Africa and Portugal in the coming months, is now a year older than Benedict XVI was when he retired.

The pope has already made it clear that he would not hesitate to resign someday if his mental or physical health prevented him from carrying out his duties. Vatican officials have always doubted that he could do this while Benedict was still alive.

The service began about two hours earlier, when, to the sound of bells, 12 pallbearers carried the wooden coffin containing the body of Benedict XVI out of St. Peter’s Basilica and placed it on the ground in front of the largest church in Christendom.

The last time a sitting pope presided over a predecessor’s funeral was in 1802, when Pius XII celebrated the cult of Pius XI, whose body was returned to the Vatican after he died in 1799 in exile.

In the homily he read as he sat before the altar, Francis used more than a dozen biblical references and church writings in which he appeared to be comparing Benedict XVI to Jesus, including his last words before dying on the cross: “Father, into your hands I commend my spirit “.

During the Mass concelebrated by 125 cardinals, 200 bishops and some 3,700 priests, Francis spoke of the “wisdom, tenderness and devotion that Benedict has bestowed over the years”.

He mentioned Bento by name only once, in the last line, saying: “Benedict, faithful friend of the Bridegroom, [Jesus] may your joy be complete in hearing your voice, now and forever!”

Clerics from around the world, heads of state and thousands of worshipers attended the ceremony as the sun slowly rose through the mist.

More than 1,000 Italian security guards were called in to help protect the event, and the airspace around the tiny Holy See was closed for the day. Italy mandated that flags across the country be flown at half-mast.

Italian police said around 50,000 people were in the square.

After the funeral ceremony, the coffin was taken back into the basilica to be wrapped in zinc before being sealed in a second wooden coffin.

At his request, Benedict’s body will be interred in the Vatican’s underground grottoes, in the niche where Pope John XXIII and later John Paul II were laid to rest before their remains were transferred to other locations in the basilica.

