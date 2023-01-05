Ukraine asks allies for tanks as fighting rages in east

Ukrainian and Russian troops clashed in eastern Ukraine on Thursday as Kiev tries to repel occupation forces. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asked the West to supply his army with heavy tanks to increase firepower.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces said the Russians were focused on an offensive in the Bakhmut sector of the Donetsk region, but their attacks on the Avdiivka and Kupiansk sectors were unsuccessful.

The governor of neighboring Luhansk region, meanwhile, said Ukrainian troops were recapturing areas “step by step”, but warned that this “is not happening quickly”.

Luhansk and Donetsk make up the Donbass region, Ukraine’s industrial heartland, parts of which were taken over by Russian-backed forces in 2014.

Russia declared the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia as part of its territory in September, after referendums condemned by Ukraine and Western countries. Russia does not fully control any of the four regions.

Bakhmut, which lies in ruins after months of Russian artillery attack, is important because the Russian leadership wants to have a success story to show public opinion after a series of setbacks in the war.

The city is located on a strategic supply line between Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Gaining control of the city, which had a pre-war population of 70,000 to 80,000 and has shrunk to around 10,000, could give Russia a springboard to advance into two larger cities – Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

The fighting has been particularly tough there, with commanders on both sides describing it as a “meat grinder”.

Ukraine’s military estimates that 800 Russian troops were killed in the last day, most of them in fighting in Donetsk. The number – which would mean massive loss of life in a single day – could not be independently confirmed.

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said he expected fighting to intensify on the eastern front as temperatures drop further and the ground freezes over.

“Then, the opportunity to use heavy equipment will open up,” he observed.

A senior US government official also predicted a long road ahead in the nearly 11-month war.

“The fighting is still very hot (in Donetsk). What we are seeing in Bakhmut, we should see elsewhere along the front, that there will be continued fighting in the coming months,” the Washington-based official said.

In his video address on Wednesday night, Zelenskiy urged Western Allies to provide their army with tanks and heavy weapons to fight Russian forces.

French President Emmanuel Macron said his government would send AMX-10 RC light armored fighting vehicles to help the war effort.

Zelenskiy thanked Macron but said: “There is no rational reason why Ukraine has not already been supplied with Western tanks.”

The Ukrainian leader added that his troops outside Bakhmut were inflicting numerous losses on their opponents and that Russia was building up forces in the region.

