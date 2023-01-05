Industrial production drops 0.1% in November

Brazilian industry production fell by 0.1% in November 2022, compared to October. The fall came after a rise of 0.3% in October. The data, from the Industrial Monthly Survey, was disclosed today (5), in Rio de Janeiro, by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Production also presented negative results in the quarterly moving average (-0.2%), in the accumulated result from January to November (-0.6%) and in the accumulated result of 12 months (-1%). Compared to November 2021, however, there was an increase of 0.9%.

From October to November, 11 of the 26 industrial activities surveyed fell. The main negative results came from the sectors of mining and quarrying (-1.5%), computer equipment, electronic and optical products (-6.5%), textile products (-5.4%), apparel manufacturing and accessories (-3.8%), metal products (-1.5%) and non-metallic mineral products (-1.2%).

High

At the same time, production increased in 15 activities, with emphasis on food products (3.2%), motor vehicles, trailers and bodies (4.4%), beverages (10.3%) and coke, petroleum products and biofuels (2.8%).

Of the four major industrial economic categories, only one had a drop from October to November: durable consumer goods (-0.4%). Semi-durable and non-durable consumer goods grew by 0.6%.

Capital goods, that is, machines and equipment used in the productive sector (0.8%) and intermediate goods: industrialized inputs used in the productive sector (0.4%) also presented an increase.