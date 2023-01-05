BrazilBrazil

NATO secretary general warns of underestimating Russian ambitions

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 56 mins ago
Less than a minute
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The secretary general of the Western military alliance North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, said on Thursday (5) that it would be dangerous to underestimate Russia and the ambitions of President Vladimir Putin, amid the war in Ukraine.

“They have shown a great willingness to tolerate loss and suffering,” Stoltenberg told a business conference in Norway.

“We have no indication that President Putin has changed his plans and objectives in Ukraine. Therefore, it is dangerous to underestimate Russia,” he said.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 56 mins ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Industrial production drops 0.1% in November

4 mins ago

Thousands of people attend Benedict XVI’s funeral at the Vatican

1 hour ago

PF arrests couple accused of sexually abusing their daughters in Rio

2 hours ago

China asks WHO impartial position on covid-19 in the country

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.