NATO secretary general warns of underestimating Russian ambitions

The secretary general of the Western military alliance North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, said on Thursday (5) that it would be dangerous to underestimate Russia and the ambitions of President Vladimir Putin, amid the war in Ukraine.

“They have shown a great willingness to tolerate loss and suffering,” Stoltenberg told a business conference in Norway.

“We have no indication that President Putin has changed his plans and objectives in Ukraine. Therefore, it is dangerous to underestimate Russia,” he said.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.