Thousands of people attend Benedict XVI’s funeral at the Vatican

Under thick fog enveloping the dome of St. Peter’s Basilica, hundreds of faithful began, today (5) at dawn, to gather in St. Peter’s Square, in the Vatican, to attend the funeral of pope emeritus Benedict XVI.

When the bells rang, at 7am local time, the Italian Daniela Notarbartolo, 69, was already walking in St. Peter’s Square, after seven hours by train where she took the opportunity to sleep.

For Daniela, her presence at Benedict XVI’s funeral has a justification: “We love him very much. We recognize in him a help for our faith.”

At the same time, mother and son, Maria, 46, and Emanuel, 12, also headed to the square. “It is a very important opportunity”, summarized Emanuel Sevi, while Maria Vicentini said that she had already attended the funeral of Pope John Paul II (1920-2005).

“Love [pelos papas] it’s the same. But I grew up with John Paul II,” declared the Italian from Rome, adding that she particularly admired the moment when she “remained in adoration” of Benedict XVI.

From Munich (Germany), Martina Scharding, 44 years old, her husband and five children accelerated their pace to attend the funeral of the last German pope. “He is a special person, a great theologian, he was very important for Germany,” she said.

In St. Peter’s Square, where security is strict, Frederico Batistte, 65, joined the Civil Protection group in the Lazio region as a volunteer.

In 2005, at the funeral of John Paul II, he also did so, but the difference is substantial. “By that time it was full,” she recalled. About 100,000 people are expected to attend Benedict XVI’s funeral today, according to local authorities.

A little later, Manuel Runch, 46, an Indian priest who lives and works in Rome, runs to the gates with a briefcase in hand.

“Pope Benedict XVI has been a beacon for us on our journey of faith. He has been a teacher, a guide for all of us in the world,” he said as he walked quickly towards the checkpoints.

Before the gates, a traffic barrier and police protect the area reserved for journalists – more than a thousand people from all over the world arrived, according to the authorities.

Michael Brown works for the taza Berlin newspaper, and explained why he was not surprised not to see so many Germans in the square.

“Although our newspapers had the headline “Somos Papa” when Ratzinger was elected, in Germany we noticed a certain distance from him, both because of the many discussions about abuses in the Church, and because of a much simpler fact – today, in Germany, the majority of people do not recognize themselves in any faith,” he said.

Sofia Castro, 22 years old, from São Paulo, arrived at the square with three friends who are accompanying her on a visit to Rome.

“We are Catholics and this is a historic event. I think it was necessary to be here to participate. Even if we didn’t know this pope well, as Christians it is our duty to participate.”

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died on Saturday (31) at the age of 95, shook the Church by resigning from the pontificate for health reasons, on February 11, 2013, two months before completing eight years in office.

Joseph Ratzinger, who was pope between 2005 and 2013, was born in 1927 in Marktl am Inn, in the German diocese of Passau, becoming the first German to head the Catholic Church in centuries and a representative of the most dogmatic line of the Church.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.