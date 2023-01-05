BrazilBrazil

PF arrests couple accused of sexually abusing their daughters in Rio

The Federal Police (PF) arrested today (5) in Paraty, in southern Rio de Janeiro, a man and a woman accused of sexually abusing their own daughters and posting the videos on the internet. The victims are girls aged 6 years and 1 year and 3 months. Against the couple, there were arrest warrants issued by the Federal Court.

According to the PF, Operation Non Matri was initiated based on information passed on by the European Union Agency for Police Cooperation (Europol) to the PF’s Service for the Repression of Hate Crimes and Child Pornography.

During the investigations, the agents analyzed the videos released abroad and identified the mother of the victims. Two search warrants were also executed.

Prisoners will answer for the crimes of rape of vulnerable, provided for in the Penal Code, and sharing and storage of child pornography, provided for in the Statute of Children and Adolescents (ECA).

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

