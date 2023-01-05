China asks WHO impartial position on covid-19 in the country

China today asked the World Health Organization (WHO) to adopt a “fair” stance on covid-19, after the organization criticized Beijing‘s assessment of the pandemic.

The country suspended without prior notice, in early December, most of its measures against the disease, which allowed the population to be largely protected from the virus since 2020.

It has since faced its worst surge in cases, with hospitals and crematoria overwhelmed.

However, authorities report few deaths related to covid-19, after a controversial change in the methodology for accounting for cases.

“The current figures released by China do not represent the true impact of the disease in terms of hospital admissions, intensive care and, above all, in terms of deaths,” said Michael Ryan, who is in charge of emergency management in China, on Wednesday. organization’s health.

“We expect the WHO to maintain a science-based, objective and impartial position and play an active role in the global response to the challenges of the epidemic,” a Chinese spokeswoman told reporters. The country shared “relevant information and data” about the epidemic and maintained “close cooperation” with the WHO.

As of now, only people who died directly from respiratory failure linked to COVID-19 are counted in Chinese statistics.

China, which has 1.4 billion inhabitants, has recorded only 23 deaths from covid-19 since December, despite the unprecedented wave of contamination in the country for three years.

