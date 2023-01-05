Mega-Sena accumulates and the next contest must pay R$ 7.5 million

The Mega-Sena contest 2,551, held this Wednesday (4) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo, had no winners of the six scores. The numbers drawn were: 01 – 25 – 29 – 43 – 46 – 48.

The next contest (2.5352), on Saturday (7), should pay a prize of R$ 7.5 million.

The quina had 49 winners and each one will receive R$ 35,909.19. The 2,428 correct players on the court will receive an individual prize of R$ 1,035.27.

Bets can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at any lottery shop in the country or online, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website.

A single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50.

The draw takes place at 8 pm, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.