Kane closes in on Tottenham’s goalscoring record

Striker Harry Kane edged closer to Jimmy Greaves’ goalscoring record for Tottenham Hotspur as he helped them thrash Crystal Palace 4-0 in the Premier League on Wednesday as Nottingham Forest beat Southampton to climb out of the relegation zone. .

West Ham United and Leeds United remain locked in the battle to avoid relegation after the pair drew 2-2 at Elland Road, while Aston Villa drew 1-1 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

England captain Kane marked his 300th Premier League appearance with two goals in an emphatic 4-0 London derby at Selhurst Park.

Laterak Matt Doherty and Son Heung-min scored the other goals for the visitors after Palace couldn’t resist in the second half after being the better team in the first half when the teams went to the break with the score at 0-0 0.

Kane’s goals, a close-range header from an Ivan Perisic cross and another from a superb finish, took his tally for the Spurs to 264 in all competitions, just two behind Greaves’s tally for the Spurs club. north of London.

The victory, Spurs’ first since the World Cup break, moved Tottenham, fifth, two points adrift of Manchester United, fourth.

At the other end of the table, Taiwo Awoniyi lifted Forest out of the relegation zone with their first away win of the Premier League season, with Southampton sinking at St Mary’s and embittering bottom of the table.

