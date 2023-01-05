Protests against Castillo’s ousting resume

The number of roadblocks increased and hundreds of people took to the streets in Peru on Wednesday, in a resumption of protests after a lull in the violent disturbances started by the overthrow of former president Pedro Castillo, while the police and the Army protect the country’s main infrastructure facilities.

The state superintendence of land transport registered 35 blockade points in different regions of the country, while anti-government demonstrators marched through the streets of Lima and Arequipa, without clashes with the police.

Peruvian Prime Minister Alberto Otárola previously informed journalists that the general situation is “normal”, although with blockades in the southern regions, such as Cusco and Puno, which have affected the transport of tourists and traders.

“The protest is a right of the population, but it has to be done in a peaceful way”, said the minister. “We are working with the police to maintain internal control.”

According to television images, police and the army surveilled public offices in some areas where protests were announced, including Ayacucho, the region where the greatest number of people died in December’s demonstrations.

In Cusco, the train service that goes to the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, the most visited by tourists, was suspended in anticipation of the protests, the railway company said.

The Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism said in a statement that it removed 2,062 tourists from Machu Picchu on Tuesday and that it had implemented safe corridors for visitors to the historic centers of Cusco.

Peru suffered a wave of protests in December, following the ousting and arrest of former President Castillo, in which 22 people died in clashes between protesters and the army and another six died in accidents linked to the blockades.

