Minister of AGU makes first visit to the Supreme Court

The president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), minister Rosa Weber, received today (4) the new minister of the Attorney General’s Office (AGU), Jorge Messias, The courtesy visit was the first after the minister took office on Monday -Friday (2).

During the meeting, which lasted about an hour, the president and the minister discussed the need for cooperation between the two institutions in resolving disputes and complex and structural issues.

Rosa Weber was presented with a book of poems by Adélia Prado. Messias won a special edition of the Constitution from the hands of the president.

Upon taking office, the minister announced the creation of the National Attorney for the Defense of Democracy. Messias also said that the AGU will also act in the resumption of harmony between the powers.